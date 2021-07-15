McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company, will host a National Hiring Day to make it as easy as possible for anyone to start a part-time or a full-time career. McLane Company is hiring more than 2,000 people for career opportunities as drivers or as warehouse teammates. Candidates can apply in person at any of McLane Company’s 70 distribution centers nationwide from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 16. They will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with teammates and receive on-the-spot offers.

McLane Company has available full- and part-time roles for qualified applicants age 18 and older for warehouse and 21 and older for drivers, including overnight and daytime jobs.

“National Hiring Day is a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us, and begin a career with McLane Company,” said Paula Hubbard, McLane Company’s chief human resources officer. “Our teammates work in a strong, stable, and reliable organization with 125 years of experience successfully serving America’s leading convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants.”

McLane Company offers development and career advancement opportunities at all levels. More than 35 years ago, after serving in the United States Air Force, our CEO and president Tony Frankenberger began his career as an hourly teammate washing and fueling trucks for McLane Company.

“As an hourly teammate, I worked in just about every area of the company, including the cooler, freezer, repack, loading, and receiving,” said Frankenberger. “Learning the fundamentals of the business helped me to advance.”

In the spirit of building the best team, McLane Company invests heavily in the well-being of teammates by offering a wide variety of affordable health care and insurance benefits, an industry-leading 401K retirement plan with employer match, paid holidays, vacation, tuition assistance and time-off business based on years of service.

No reservations or resumes are required for National Hiring Day. Job seekers are invited to sign up and apply in advance by visiting http://joinmclane.com/national-hiring-day. Or, job seekers can walk into one of our 70 locations and apply and be interviewed.