McLane Company Inc., a leading supply chain services company, has long understood the value of hiring former members of the military. Their service training makes them uniquely positioned to make smooth entry into the company, from truck drivers to executives. With offices and distribution centers located near some of America’s largest military bases, McLane is well-positioned to recruit those transitioning out of the military into civilian life.

“McLane offers challenges and rewards that keep a military veteran’s problem-solving skills sharp,” said Darrell Briscoe, Regional VP of Foodservice at McLane and a former U.S. Army Captain. Briscoe is a 28-year McLane employee who flew Huey and Kiowa class helicopters during Desert Shield and Desert Storm operations. The attraction for Briscoe and many other former members of the military who join McLane is the leadership opportunities and the opportunity to learn various jobs within the same organization.

“The skills I learned in the military have been helpful in every leadership position I’ve held with McLane, from supervisor to manager to executive,” continued Briscoe. “I enjoy the camaraderie and responsibility of building and growing teams accountable for serving and supporting our customers.”

The company attributes robust marketing of its military-friendly programs and word-of-mouth as playing a role in the continued increase in the number of former military members joining the company.

Three years ago, McLane launched Warriors to Wheels, a registered driver apprenticeship program developed especially for people transitioning out of the military. The program is open to anyone, not just former military. However, former military members who are eligible for GI Bill benefits in the Warriors to Wheels program can receive their GI Bill housing allowance while earning a wage at the same time.

“More than 10 percent of our teammates self-identify as former military,” said Jennifer Rojas Clouse, EEO compliance and inclusion manager. “We have been in business for more than 128 years and offer our teammates the opportunity to enjoy long, stable careers. McLane is growing and has management, warehouse, and driver positions available nationwide.”

McLane also partners with the Department of Army/Ft. Hood, which offers transitioning service members a nine-week training experience to learn the fundamentals of warehouse operations. The Department of Labor’s Registered Apprenticeship Programs help employers recruit and develop a highly-skilled workforce. Registered apprenticeships are industry-driven and flexible training solutions that help to reduce turnover and costs and increase employee retention.

To learn more about McLane’s Warriors to Wheels program and locate approved training locations, visit McLanew2w.com.