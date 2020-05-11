In a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler, 70 mayors called on the agency to “reject unjustifiable RFS waiver requests and protect rural communities.”

“Some of us have already seen our local ethanol plant shutter its doors while others have witnessed their local ethanol plant reduce operations,” wrote mayors from 10 states. “This is having devastating ripple effects throughout our economy. Such waivers would further damage our communities and the farmers, workers and families who depend on a vibrant biofuels industry.”

The letter was offered in support for America’s biofuel producers, who have seen demand evaporate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Communities in our nation’s heartland are accustomed to challenges, but COVID-19 is unlike anything we’ve experienced,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “When biofuel production shuts down, everyone hurts – from farmers and truckers to meatpackers and ranchers that need animal feed and carbon dioxide for refrigeration. The last thing our communities can afford right now is another pitched battle with oil lobbyists seeking to cash in on the pandemic by destroying farm and biofuel markets under the RFS.”

“We’re deeply grateful to America’s mayors for taking up this call to action on behalf of Growth Energy’s members, who work tirelessly to support the communities they call home,” added Skor.

