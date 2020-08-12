Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., a leading, independent investment bank has announced two promotions, as well as the addition of two new team members.

John C. Duni, CFA, CPA has been promoted to Vice President. Mr. Duni has helped advise on over 25 sell-side, buy-side, and valuation advisory engagements since joining Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Group in 2015. He holds the Certified Public Accountant designation and is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute.

John R. Mosser has been promoted to Associate and is a member of the Consumer & Industrial Products Group. He has been with Matrix since 2018, and during that time has assisted with seven successful engagements.

Matrix is also pleased to welcome Michael J. Tucker, CFA, Analyst and Matthew L. Paniccia, Analyst to the firm’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Group. Mr. Tucker was previously an Associate Portfolio Manager at KMG Wealth Management. He graduated from Virginia Tech where he received a B.S. in Accounting and Finance. Additionally, he is a CFA Charterholder and member of the CFA Institute. Paniccia was a summer and fall intern at Matrix, prior to joining the firm. He received a B.S. in Business Administration with a double concentration in Finance and Economics, along with a minor in Information Systems, and graduated magna cum laude from Loyola University Maryland.