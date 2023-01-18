OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions is pleased and proud to announce that Mark Tentis, the company’s Senior Vice President for Global Sales and Service, has been named as one of two new Vendor Directors on the 2023-24 Board of Directors of the International Carwash Association. The ICA is a non-profit organization that for more than 65 years has represented the interests of the vehicle wash industry in the United States and around the world.

“For many years, the International Carwash Association has been a vital and steadfast advocate for the vehicle wash industry worldwide, so it is a great honor to be selected as a Vendor Director on the association’s Board of Directors,” said Tentis. “I can’t wait to start collaborating with my fellow board members as we work with a wide array of ICA members and their companies to find new and exciting ways to identify challenges, craft solutions and generally optimize performance within the vehicle wash industry around the globe.”

Tentis, who has 22 years of experience as a professional in the vehicle wash market, was nominated for the Vendor Director position by his fellow colleagues in the industry. He will serve a two-year term, which began on Jan. 1, 2023, as a Vendor Director.

