Mansfield Energy Corp announced today the acquisition of the fuel transportation assets of Lubrication Technologies (Lube-Tech), including its tankwagon and transport fleet operations and bulk storage facilities.

“We are excited to enhance the fuel supply and delivery solutions we provide fuel customers,” said Blake Young, President of Mansfield Oil Company. Mr. Young continued, “Our continued partnership with Lube-Tech creates an impactful combination of data integration and supply chain management for fuels, lubricants, DEF, equipment, and related services throughout the Midwest. This acquisition further expands Mansfield’s fuel asset footprint, allowing us to provide best-in-class service across North America.”

Since 2014, Mansfield and Lube-Tech have partnered in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa markets to provide fuel, lubricants and other products to their shared customers. The purchase of Lube-Tech’s fuel assets enables fuel customers to receive enhanced delivery logistics and reporting through Mansfield’s online fuel portal, FuelNet, while still benefitting from Lube-Tech’s industry-leading fluids, lubricants, and vehicle washing solutions.

“This agreement allows us to better serve our combined customers in the Midwest while enabling Mansfield to bring the full force of its industry-leading supply footprint. We look forward to a seamless transition for fuel customers, and will continue working closely with Lube-Tech to provide our shared customers with unparalleled service while building relationships that matter across our industry,” said Michael Mansfield, Sr., CEO of Mansfield Energy Corp.

“We are grateful that our customers have trusted us with their fuel deliveries over the past several years,” said Chris Bame, CEO of Lube-Tech. “The dedication and service our Lube-Tech teammates have provided to our customers has been invaluable and we thank them for living our purpose to make tomorrow a little bit better than today. We believe that one Mansfield team from order to delivery will result in the best, go-forward fuel solution for our customers.”