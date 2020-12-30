Majors Management, LLC and its affiliates, a rapidly growing leader in the convenience store industry, announced today its acquisition of eight convenience stores and numerous dealer supply accounts from OSAN Petroleum Company, Inc. of Macon, GA and its affiliates. The OSAN portfolio further increases Majors’ strong existing presence in Georgia.

“This is Majors’ ninth acquisition in the last twenty months and our third acquisition of 2020. Our team is thrilled to have worked with Bob Oswald and the team at OSAN to complete this transaction in under ten weeks,” said Majors’ President, Ben Smith. “We welcome OSAN’s customers to the Majors family, and we are always pleased to expand our presence in our home state of Georgia.”