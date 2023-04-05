The 2023 M-PACT Fuel & Convenience Tradeshow recognized Scot Imus, Executive Director of the Indiana Food & Fuel Association (IFFA), as the recipient of the 2023 M-PACT Award. Imus, who retires at the end of this month, was presented the award during the show’s General Session at the Indianapolis Convention Center for his 21-year leadership at IFFA and for serving as one of the key leaders of M-PACT.

“While I look forward to a new chapter of my life, my work at IFFA has been a dream job,” said Imus. “I have been blessed to be able to represent such a great group of entrepreneurs. It will be bittersweet to say goodbye.”

An Auburn, IN native, Imus joined IFFA in 2003, following a successful career in Washington, D.C. During his 20 years in the nation’s capital, Imus spent his early career on Capitol Hill, last serving as Staff Director of a Congressional Subcommittee. After leaving the Hill, Imus served as Vice President of NATSO, the association representing America’s truck stops, before moving back to Indiana.

“During his tenure, Scot has been instrumental in helping IFFA members express a unified voice on advocacy issues of critical importance to our industry, and he will be missed,” said J. Smith, IFFA’s President. “We appreciate his leadership throughout the years, particularly his work helping make M-PACT, our regional trade show, among the best in the nation.”

“Scot has made his mark on the industry and certainly helped significantly grow M-PACT during his tenure at IFFA,” added Brian Clark, Executive Director of the Kentucky Petroleum Association. “He is greatly appreciated by all of us involved with M-PACT and well respected in the fuel and convenience industry. He will be missed.”

The M-PACT Awards were introduced last year in honor of M-PACT’s 20th anniversary to recognize individuals who have contributed significantly to M-PACT and the industry in the four-state region of the show: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Imus was presented his award by longtime friend Bill Fleischli, the former Executive Vice President of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association, who retired in 2019.

The award ceremony was followed by General Session speakers Lori Buss Stillman, NACS Vice President of Research and Education, and Denton Cinquegrana, Chief Oil Analyst of Oil Price Information Service (OPIS). M-PACT kicked off the show on Tuesday, April 4, with a reception event at the historic Indiana Roof Ballroom.

M-PACT continues this week through April 6, 2023. For more details and podcast interviews with 2023 M-PACT participants, visit www.m-pact.org. M-PACT returns to Indianapolis next year, April 2-4, 2024.