The 2022 M-PACT Fuel & Convenience Tradeshow today announced the recipients of the first-ever M-PACT Awards during the show’s General Session at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Petroleum marketers and convenience store owners, exhibitors, sponsors, and industry leaders filled the room to recognize and celebrate the five honored recipients for their outstanding achievements and contribution to M-PACT.

“In recognition of our 20th year of M-PACT, we are very pleased to debut the first-ever M-PACT Awards,” said Brian Clark, executive director of the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association. “These awards recognize individuals who have contributed significantly to M-PACT and the industry in our four-state region.”

The following Five Recipients of the 2022 M-PACT Awards were selected by the M-PACT partner state association leadership (in the order they were recognized):

Darlene Stanley, President of Johnson Junction, Huntington, IN

Gary Emmick, CEO of Valor Oil, Owensboro, KY

Judi Dupont, M-PACT Trade Show Exhibitor Coordinator (retired), Illinois Fuel and Retail Association

Brenda Zeck, Director of Finance and Membership, Illinois Fuel and Retail Association

Mark Lyden, President and CEO of truenorth, Brecksville, OH

The M-PACT Award presentation ceremony kicked of the show’s General Session, and the awards were presented by leaders of the four-state associations: Brian Clark (KPMA), Scot Imus (IFFA), Josh Sharp (IFRA), Alex Boehnke and Gordon Gough (OECA). The M-PACT Awards were introduced this year in honor of M-PACT’s 20th anniversary to recognize individuals who have contributed significantly to M-PACT and the industry in the four-state region of the show: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The award ceremony was followed by keynote speaker Robyn Benincasa: CNN Hero, Adventure Racing Champion, and best-selling author. She inspired and motivated the audience with her storied history of innovation, visionary creativity, team building, and embracing risk as a strategy for success!

M-PACT continues this week through April 21, 2022. On Monday, April 18, the M-PACT Open event was held at Top Golf in Fishers, IN. On Tuesday, following the state association board meetings in the afternoon, the official M-PACT Kick-Off Celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary was held at the historic Indiana Roof Ballroom.

For more details and podcast interviews with the 2022 M-PACT Award recipients, visit www.m-pact.org.