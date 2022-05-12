M-PACT 2022, the annual Midwest Fuel and Convenience Tradeshow, celebrated its twentieth year on April 19-21 at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis with over 3,400 registered attendees and more than 300 exhibitors. This year’s four state event offered more than ever before including: an M-PACT Open at Topgolf, 20th Anniversary Kick-off Celebration, team-building life lessons from keynote speaker and Adventure Racing Champion Robyn Benincasa, the first-ever M-PACT Awards, and a $20K Giveaway.

“This show was perhaps the best M-PACT we’ve ever held,” said Scot Imus, Executive Director of the Indiana Food & Fuel Association. “Everyone had a great time, and this was a terrific milestone event for our 20th anniversary.”

The three-day tradeshow kicked off with Monday’s M-PACT Open at Topgolf for participants to network and enjoy some friendly golf competition in a relaxed atmosphere. On Tuesday evening, attendees, exhibitors, and staff celebrated the history and success of M-PACT with a 20th Anniversary Kick-Off Celebration at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, including entertainment by the Chicago-based band, Rod Tuffcurls and the Benchpress.

The M-PACT Team was pleased to present the first-ever M-PACT Awards on the show’s opening day during the General Session. The award ceremony was led by the four-state association executives: Brian Clark (Kentucky), Scot Imus (Indiana), Josh Sharp (Illinois), and Alex Boehnke (Ohio) presenting the honors. The five recipients of the 2022 M-PACT Awards were: Darlene Stanley, Johnson Junction; Gary Emmick, Valor Oil; Judi Dupont, Illinois Fuel and Retail Association; Brenda Zeck, Illinois Fuel and Retail Association; and Mark Lyden, truenorth.

The award ceremony was followed by keynote speaker, Robyn Benincasa: CNN Hero, Adventure Racing Champion, and best-selling author. She inspired and motivated the audience with her storied history of innovation, visionary creativity, team building, and embracing risk as a strategy for success!

Following the General Session, the tradeshow floor opened earlier than ever before with extended hours to provide attendees and exhibitors valuable time for networking, learning about new products/services, and solidifying relationships. The M-PACT Education Sessions were also featured on Thursday morning with 10 sessions in five tracks, including a new track entitled Innovation.

To cap off the anniversary celebration, in the last hour of the show, M-PACT held a much-anticipated live drawing for a $20K Giveaway. The lucky winner and first name drawn was Tommy Janisse with Keystops, LLC!

For more details on the 20th year event, visit www.mpact.org. M-PACT 2023 will be held on April 4-6 in Indianapolis at the Indianapolis Convention Center.