Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI), manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret brand of performance additives and oils and custom lubricant solutions provider for industrial clients, announces the expansion of their warehouse footprint with the addition of a 24,000 square foot facility located in Mt. Gilead, OH. The facility was purchased to improve efficiency and distribution of the company’s growing Hot Shot’s Secret and LSI Chemical product lines. The new distribution/shipping hub will help accommodate the 50 plus SKUs of Hot Shot’s Secret products and LSI Chemical products developed and shipped in bulk for international sales. Since the company’s inception in 1997, LSI has experienced meteoric growth both organically and through acquisition. In 2004, LSI introduced Hot Shot’s Secret Stiction Eliminator and purchased numerous businesses in the following years, including Frantz Filters and Fluid Recovery. In 2020, LSI developed the LSI Chemical division with a focus on developing products in bulk for downstream refinery operations to improve petrol and diesel performance on an international scale.

LSI President Brett Tennar says, “The purchase of additional warehouse space and a dedicated distribution center became a necessity after the tremendous growth we’ve experienced over the past few years. It is imperative we keep our customers top of mind and that is why this move was needed. We will be able to keep more products in stock, improve shipping efficiencies and ultimately, take better care of our customers. With the additional Hot Shot’s Secret products now offered on the retail shelf, additional product development, the inception of LSI Chemical and the growth of our e-commerce business, it was only a matter of time until we needed to make this move. We’re also excited about the opportunity to hire more employees at our headquarters in central Ohio for the warehouse. This new warehouse will add much needed space for all our finished goods shipped domestically and internationally.”

Hot Shot’s Secret now offers fuel and oil additives, transmission additives, engine oil, gear oil, transmission fluids, and spray lubricants and provides problem specific solutions for multiple markets including automotive, heavy-duty transportation/mass transit/fleet, agriculture, RV, racing and more. In 2018, LSI greatly expanded the company’s bottling capability to increase production by 30% and add storage for 20,000 units. Hot Shot’s Secret products are sold domestically at many major retail establishments, mass merchandisers, travel centers, independent dealers and retailers, performance shops and more.