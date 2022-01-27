LSI Chemical announced KB Inc., also known as KBI, as the company’s latest international distributor. KBI, located in Hwaseong City, South Korea, is a major importer of transportation related products. The company began operations in 2004 supplying CIVACON/KNAPPCO (OPW brands) tanker components to tanker builders distributing products and systems that help safely load, monitor and unload petroleum, dry bulk, and petro-chemical cargo tanks.

KBI has expanded its imports since 2007 to include parts and components for trucks and trailers for road and rail including: VDL Weweler, a leading designer and manufacturer of air suspension solutions for trailers, trucks and busses, ROR (IT) axles and suspensions for trailer and SAND (CN) brake chambers and boosters for trucks and trailers and Truck-Lite (UK) harness and lighting vision systems and in 2022, KBI added to its growing roster of product lines LSI Chemical nano-based lubricants and Hot Shot’s Secret performance additives and oils. In addition to LSI Chemical’s fuel and oil additives developed to be used as custom formulations for oil and gas refiners and jobbers, KBI will also market over 50 plus Hot Shot’s Secret products, many developed with patented nano technology not available from any other lubricant brand.

LSI Chemical President Todd Cawley says, “This is the first distributor that has made the journey to our headquarters in Mt. Gilead, Ohio. We are excited to partner with a company that is entrenched in distribution of parts and services for the transportation industry in South Korea and who is equally excited to understand and promote our lubricant product line.”

Sechul Kang, KBI CEO, says, “Our business has been thriving since 2004 specializing in importing only the highest quality transportation related products for truck and rail. After reading about LSI Chemical online, we were intrigued by the company’s remarkable achievements with nano technology and how for the transportation market it is revolutionizing performance, fuel mileage and sustainability. After completing our tour and speaking with R&D, we were convinced that it was an ideal time to venture into the lubricant market. We feel confident it will be embraced by our existing customer base and will open up new opportunities for growth.”