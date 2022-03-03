LSI Chemical, a division of Lubrication Specialties Inc., is proud to announce their latest distribution agreement is with JMC2 Industrial Supply based in Brazil. JMC2 will distribute and market LSI Chemical’s additives for formulations in the oil and gas refinery business and to fuel jobbers in addition to marketing Hot Shot’s Secret high performance additives, oils and fluids for retail distribution.

With decades of experience in the oil and gas refinery industry, JMC2 already has a very well-established distribution network and long-lasting industry relationships.

JMC2 Business Development Director, Jose Pedrosa, says, “LSI Chemical offers the most exciting products for our large industrial clients who are focused on lubricant performance, emission reduction and fuel economy. We were impressed how LSI is a company that only uses the best base oils and esters and takes the approach of developing solutions that have maximum performance specific to the needs of the customer.”

In addition to LSI Chemical, JMC2 currently distributes the Castrol line, PRESSERV and South Coast Products (SOCO) to oil and gas markets. PRESSERV is a distributor of Cortec products, a company specialized in the prevention, correction and/or neutralization of corrosion for various industrial segments. South Coast is a leading manufacturer of specialty lubricants for the oil and gas, transportation, refining and petrochemical industries that operate under the most extreme conditions and require high performance.

LSI Chemical President, Todd Cawley, says, “We are very excited to launch LSI Chemical’s additive capabilities through our partner JMC2. Their relationships with the top companies in the oil and gas industry not only in Brazil but throughout the world combined with our R&D capabilities in developing fuel, oil and lubricant solutions for private label makes this partnership a perfect fit. Our products complement their current offerings and will have the added advantage of utilizing our proprietary nano-carbon expertise.”

For more information about LSI Chemical, visit LSIchemical.com, call Todd Cawley, president of LSI Chemical direct at 801-541-6050, or contact via email at Todd@lsichemical.com. To find out more about LSI Chemical, view this video of President Todd Cawley discussing this exciting news.