Shell USA, Inc., in collaboration with LiftFund, identified Louisiana as the perfect home for its global flagship enterprise development program, Shell LiveWIRE. The Louisiana edition of this program, launched at the beginning of March, equips entrepreneurs, micro and small business owners with the technical, business, and soft skills necessary to succeed in the marketplace.

The 25 businesses selected to participate in the first Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana cohort are derived from such industries as construction, farming, health & beauty, restaurants, mental health, landscaping and more. LiftFund acts as the local implementing partner for the program, bringing a proven curriculum customized to meet the needs of the Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana cohort class. The educational sessions are delivered by local subject-matter experts, including Chase Bank, Fletcher Technical Community College, Louisiana Community and Technical College Systems, and LiftFund experts.

Meet the 2023 Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Cohort

“Helping businesses grow and thrive is important to South Louisiana and Shell,” said Colette Hirstius, Shell SVP Gulf of Mexico – Deepwater. “Many times, it’s a matter of providing key tools and access to education, capital and other expertise that can make a difference in whether a business becomes successful.”

The program aims to connect participants to support networks within the market to help build and expand successful businesses across 13 rural parishes in South Louisiana: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Mary, and Terrebonne.

“LiftFund is proud to partner with Shell to design and host the LiveWIRE Louisiana program customized to fit the needs of aspiring and existing South Louisiana entrepreneurs,” said Bridget Ross, LiftFund’s Vice President of Business Support. “This is a one-of-a-kind program that offers training, tools, mentorship, and capital to support diverse entrepreneurs in all stages of business. Through our local New Orleans office and business support team, we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with local organizations to provide resources that will help strengthen the South Louisiana entrepreneurial ecosystem for years to come!”