The Lion Electric Co. and Boivin Evolution are proud to announce the first sales of Lion8 chassis with fully automated side load bodies to Waste Connections, Inc., a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in the U.S. and Canada. The introduction of these electric vehicles into markets in Washington and Florida will represent the first applications of zero-emission trucks with fully electric waste collection bodies and automated arms in North America.

For Waste Connections, this investment furthers the Company’s sustainability efforts and is consistent with its commitment to growing and expanding its environmental initiatives through technology and innovation. Developed for the electric market, the combination of the Lion8 chassis and the BEV all-electric automated side-loading body offers a cost-effective waste management solution, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions.