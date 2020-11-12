Leighton O’Brien has changed the paradigm in US compliance testing with the launch of Compliance Plus, a single-source digital testing platform for line, containment and leak detector testing.

Compliance Plus brings together three best-in-class technologies including Leighton O’Brien’s precision integrity tank and line test, Dri-sump®, a faster and more convenient alternative to hydrostatic containment testing, and the LDT-890D/AF leak detector test, the only certified test for all catastrophic leak detectors.

The comprehensive testing platform follows global licensing agreements with AC’CENT Environmental Services. Inc., developers of Dri-sump® technology, and Vaporless Manufacturing Inc. to distribute and market its industry-leading line leak detector testing system.

The LDT-890D/AF leak detector tester can generate the EPA-mandated 3 gallons per hour (gph) at 10 pounds per square inch (psi) leak and, unlike other equipment, it automatically compensates for different fuel viscosities, thereby setting the correct leak rate adjusted for temperature, fuel viscosity and pump variables.

All three technologies are integrated into Leighton O’Brien’s cloud platform, meaning all results are digitally captured and centrally analysed by an engineer, ensuring reliable and verified compliance for every single test. The technology supports technicians onsite with live volumetric test readings, however the technician does not make the final call on results.

Leighton O’Brien CEO, Reed Leighton, said: “As a technology leader, we are setting the global standard in UST leak detection through innovation and investment. We have brought the compliance testing market into the digital age with the industry’s most comprehensive, convenient, fast and accurate testing solution.

“Compliance Plus is truly a pivotal development for fuel retailers and c-stores to achieve network compliance. Our solution dramatically increases site uptime, lowers leak risks, and ensures digitally verified compliance with all EPA regulations.”

President of Vaporless Manufacturing Inc., Greg Young said: “We’re pleased to partner with Leighton O’Brien who are a leading global player in the compliance testing space. Our companies share a common vision of setting the digital standard for best-practice certified compliance solutions, providing unmatched accuracy and onsite verification of a leak rate,” he said.

Compliance Plus provides the following key benefits:

Spill buckets, under-dispenser containment and STP sumps can all be tested in 1 minute with Dri-sump® without using water – adding hours of site uptime

No additional fees are incurred for disposal or water removal for containment testing

Leak detector testing is digital, more accurate and cuts test times to 7 to 10 minutes from 25 minutes, with no product handling

Certified line test time is 17 minutes for a wet line and 3 minutes for a dry line compared to about an hour for most line tests

Supports onsite testing with live volumetric leak rate and central analysis for a declared result

Provides digital verification before a leak detector is replaced.

Compliance Plus is being rolled out across 44 states through Leighton O’Brien’s national testing network.

Leighton O’Brien will be showcasing Compliance Plus at the forthcoming PEI virtual convention and expo on 10 – 12 November, 2020.