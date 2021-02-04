Leighton O’Brien, a leading fuel software analytics and field technologies company, announced the executive appointment of Angela Wisdom, Executive Vice President of its Data Analytics Solutions division.

Angela is highly regarded as a leading software executive in the downstream petroleum industry. She has diverse senior experience across business development, sales, project and customer management positions for SaaS and technology companies to expand market presence and achieve significant revenue growth.

She joins Leighton O’Brien from Insite360, the analytics business unit of Gilbarco Veeder-Root where she was Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. She has also held senior strategic sales positions at PDI Software and Intellifuel Systems.

At Leighton O’Brien Angela will be responsible for global sales management, driving revenue growth, new product adoption and ensuring maximum return on investment on Leighton O’Brien’s data analytics solutions portfolio for customers.

Wisdom said it was an exciting time to join the company.

“Leighton O’Brien is the best kept secret here in the States. The company has had phenomenal growth around the globe, which I’m keen to accelerate further. I also look forward to providing positive input into our product portfolio by listening to customer needs and increasing the value to our customer base and shareholders.”

Leighton O’Brien CEO Reed Leighton said: “Angela’s appointment is a huge boost to our Data Analytics Solutions business. With her pedigree in software sales in the industry I have no doubt Angela will dramatically increase our U.S. sales capability, velocity and revenue.”

In other key developments, the company has also appointed Kiran Maharaj as Business Development Manager who will expand Leighton O’Brien’s market presence in Africa, drive software sales and secure strategic business partners in the region. Maharaj has previously held operational management and data analytics roles at TSG Group and Fairbanks Environmental.

“Our Data Analytics Solutions business continues to go from strength to strength, and with the addition of Angela and Kiran we look forward to delivering more value to more customers seeking to reduce fuel losses, costs and risk while increasing margins and equipment uptime across their retail network,” Leighton said.