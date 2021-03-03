Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) Federal Affairs Advisor Michael Zehr released the following statement of support for the bipartisan More Energy, More Jobs Act, legislation introduced by Representatives Brady and Cuellar which would allow U.S. governors to nominate land for offshore oil and gas development off their coasts and help ensure that continued lease sales occur in the Gulf of Mexico region by requiring two lease sales in existing areas of the Gulf of Mexico.

“Thank you to the bill sponsors for introducing bipartisan legislation that will ensure lease sales and offshore energy development occur in the limited areas of the Gulf of Mexico where production is already happening. This legislation will also help safeguard the primary source of funding for conservation, coastal restoration, and parks maintenance included in the Great American Outdoors Act passed last year.”

“Given the Biden Administration’s current pause on oil and gas leasing and the lack of a clear timetable when the pause will be lifted, this legislation is necessary to provide stability to both the industry that responsibly and efficiently produces oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico and consumers who rely upon it. This focused, bipartisan legislation will simply allow for continued development to take place in one of the most regulated and least carbon-intensive basins in the world – all while protecting hundreds of thousands of jobs and providing billions of dollars for conservation.”

“CEA has long supported all forms of energy from oil & gas to renewables and nuclear power. Consumers benefit from a diverse, competitive and ever evolving energy mix. We look forward to working with Congress to improve laws, rules and regulations that will support more energy and more jobs – all while protecting our environment. The More Energy, More Jobs Act is a clear win-win for our economy and our environment – and we urge its swift passage this Congress.”