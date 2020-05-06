Shell Oil Products US, one of the largest branded commercial fleet fuel card providers in the world, announced the launch of Shell Fleet Maintenance Hub, a digital maintenance platform that grants users access to all of their fleet maintenance data and a network of discounted maintenance providers through a single online portal. The platform also allows users to conveniently schedule service, approve or decline work, pay for maintenance and create user permissions and roles to streamline the fleet management process.

“We are excited to introduce a tool that will offer fleet managers more oversight and control into their day-to-day operations,” said Rusty Barron, vice president of fleet solutions North America at Shell. “Beyond granting access to valuable data, this platform promotes engagement between manager and driver, allowing them to stay connected on critical workflows.”

The maintenance hub allows managers and drivers to search over 20,000 nearby shops, providing upfront pricing – offering the typical customer up to 26% off standard retail pricing when they book service through the Shell Fleet Maintenance Hub – to allow users to make informed maintenance decisions that work best for their business. By providing users with a view of dynamic pricing metrics and cost per mile for each vehicle or the fleet as a whole, coupled with maintenance alert notifications, Shell Fleet Maintenance Hub can help managers more accurately forecast their annual budget.

For a limited time*, Shell Fleet Maintenance Hub customers will also have access to No Contact Car Care, which allows users to schedule, approve and pay for services from their phone without face to face interaction. The digital functionality lets customers obtain necessary automotive services while adhering to safe social distancing practices currently in place.

“Shell is motivated by giving our fleet managers and drivers access to tools that help them operate at optimal efficiency while also staying safe on the road,” Barron said. “The Fleet Maintenance Hub is the latest in the line of solutions we will continue developing to provide exceptional service and simplify our customers’ lives.”

Development is underway to make the Shell Fleet Maintenance Hub accessible via a mobile application as well. For more information, visit https://join.fleetmaintenancehub.com/fmh.

* Offer may be modified or discontinued at any time without notice.