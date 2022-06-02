Markus Laenzlinger, CEO of Swiss company migrolino AG, is this year’s recipient of the 2022 NACS European Convenience Industry Leader of the Year Award. The award will be presented on 2 June during a special awards gala at the NACS Convenience Summit Europe in Berlin.

“I am honoured and delighted to receive this accolade from NACS and join the likes of Magnus Reitan and István Kapitány as a renowned convenience retail leader in our global industry,” said Laenzlinger.

migrolino, owned by the Migros group, Switzerland’s largest retailer, operates 347 convenience stores.

Under Laenzlinger‘s 22-year tenure, a joint venture was created between the Federation of Migros Cooperatives, the Swiss Federal Railways (until 2005) and Valora AG, which resulted in the convenience store Avec. In 2009, this joint venture was taken over by Migros, and since then migrolino has become a leading convenience retail brand in Switzerland that continues to lead the evolution of fresh to-go food and customer-focused service.

Today, the company operates migrolino stores that are primarily located at petrol stations, train stations and city center locations, as well as 29 small-format mio stores. In 2021, the company launched gooods to appeal to a younger, more health-aware target group. migrolino plans to roll out the gooods concept in order to pursue further expansion plans.

The company invested heavily in a fully automated warehouse and logistics center for its convenience operations, such as ultrafresh night logistics. In January 2019, migrolino launched an app for digital couponing to commemorate the company’s 10th anniversary. Each week customers receive discount coupons with savings of up to 50% that can be redeemed in migrolino stores throughout Switzerland. Last year the company launched its heymigrolino e-commerce platform—a full year ahead of schedule—that provides home delivery of grocery items in 60 minutes to Swiss residents.

Laenzlinger has served on the NACS International Board of Directors since 2014.

“Naming Markus as this year’s European Convenience Industry Leader is a much-deserved recognition of his leadership and dedication to growing his company, as well as the mission of NACS to serve and advance our global convenience retail community,” said Henry O. Armour, NACS president and CEO. “Markus is an example of how today’s successful leaders stay ahead of the curve by participating in industry thought-leadership events throughout Europe, Asia and the United States.“

The NACS Convenience Summit Europe is taking place 31 May–02 June in Berlin, Germany. The global event is hosted each year in a different European city and is hosted by U.S.-based NACS. Visit convenience.org/CSE for more information and to register.