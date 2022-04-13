Kyle McKeen has been named CEO of TruAge, the new digital solution that enhances current age-verification systems and protects user privacy.

McKeen has decades of leadership in retail, including serving as president and CEO of Alon Brands, which owned and operated hundreds of convenience stores in Texas and New Mexico.

Developed by NACS, the global trade association that represents the convenience and fuel retailing industry, and Conexxus, its standards-setting partner, TruAge makes the traditional carding experience more reliable and accurate.

TruAge is an innovative, universally accepted age-verification system that makes it more accurate to verify an adult customer’s age when purchasing age-restricted products, and at the same time makes identity theft difficult. One-time-use digital tokens are used to share only the most important elements to confirm the purchaser is of legal age, which also protects the user’s privacy.

“Kyle’s deep retail experience in growing brands and building business structures will be enormously beneficial as we roll out TruAge over the coming months,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour.

TruAge was launched in limited tests late in 2021. A more robust round of pilot tests will commence later this month in locations in California, Texas and Virginia, with a national rollout planned for later this year.

Learn more about the TruAge program and opportunities to participate at convenience.org/TruAge.