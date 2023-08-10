Upside has announced the expansion of its partnership with Kum & Go, a leading fuel and convenience store chain. In a move that strengthens their collaboration, Upside is now offering cash back promotions at 203 convenience stores within the retailer’s network, in addition to the existing cash back offers available at the pump. This strategic expansion follows their successful initial partnership in November 2022. During that period, Kum & Go witnessed a notable increase in gallons since the launch in November 2022.

The growth of this partnership serves as a testament to Upside’s unwavering dedication to supporting retailers in building their customer base and enhancing overall profitability. Furthermore, this development represents an excellent opportunity for customers to maximize their value and benefits when shopping at Kum & Go stores.

“We’ve seen incredible customer growth and retention through our fuel cash back partnership with Upside,” said Kristin Jarabek, Vice President of Category Management at Kum & Go. “The addition of convenience store cash back offerings through Upside is an extension of the added value we aim to provide our customers across Kum & Go locations. As we continually look at ways to retain and grow our customer base, we’re excited to evolve our partnership with Upside to encourage customers to shop inside our convenience stores in addition to filling up their gas tanks outside.”

Upside’s machine learning technology offers personalized cash back promotions that motivate customers to visit participating retailer locations over their competitors. With this model, Upside drives increased pump-to-store conversion, trip frequency, and basket size. For Kum & Go, each of these benefits comes without up-front costs, and without the need for additional staff training or POS or IT integration, creating a seamless experience for their stores and Associates.

“The latest expansion of our partnership with Kum & Go is just one of many ways we aim to influence long-term profitability beyond just gas and fuel transactions,” said Kevin Hart, Upside SVP of Fuel. “Upside is excited to grow our relationship with Kum & Go and find new ways to maximize the company’s total revenue by attracting and driving more people to their profit centers.”

According to Upside’s data, fuel sites with active Upside c-store promotions pump 40% more fuel than those without, underscoring the added value that c-stores provide to fuel customers. The implementation of c-store promotions in specific locations also brings in a noteworthy 28% of entirely new customers, while returning customers are enticed to visit these stores an impressive 2.8 times more frequently, thanks to the appealing array of options available.

Moreover, the research conducted by Upside reveals that participating retailers with c-stores at fuel locations experience a remarkable 57% return on investment. This notable surge in profitability can be directly attributed to the significant change in consumer behavior, leading to heightened transactions and increased frequency of visits beyond just fuel purchases. These findings exemplify the tangible benefits and business advantages that Upside’s strategic approach and personalized offers bring to both retailers and customers alike.

Upside works with more than 50,000 nationwide gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants to help retailers reach new customers and convert them into habitual buyers. If you want to learn more or partner with Upside, visit www.upside.com/business/gas.