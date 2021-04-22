WEX, a leading financial technology service provider, has signed a multi-year fuel card agreement with Kum & Go. The retailer ranked No. 18 on CSP’s (Convenience Store Products) list of Top 202 Convenience Store Chains of 2020 and is continuing a trend of rapid growth. With more than 400 stores across 11 states and nearly 5,000 employees, Kum & Go is one of the largest privately held, company-operated convenience store chains in the United States.

“WEX has industry-leading technology and customer service that has allowed us to grow. Through our partnership together we have developed what we believe to be a top tier fleet program,” says Ken Kleemeier, vice president of fuels, Kum & Go. “As Kum & Go prepares for the future, it’s good to know we have a partner like WEX.”

Kum & Go, a long-standing WEX accepting merchant, has supported several WEX initiatives, including being a part of the WEX EDGE savings network where WEX customers can earn valuable fuel savings at participating locations.

“Kum & Go has been a valuable partner,” says Jay Collins, senior vice president and general manager, small business, WEX. “They want to be at the forefront of new initiatives and technology and are always interested in helping us develop new products. This agreement allows us to continue this momentum into the foreseeable future.”