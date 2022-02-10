Kim Broome has joined NACS as its director of convention operations.

In this role, Broome will oversee all meetings-related functions for the association, including the NACS Show.

Prior to joining NACS, Broome served as senior director of event operations and community experience for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), including overseeing strategy development, logistics, creative and budget management NAB Show, one of the largest tradeshows in the country. Prior to NAB, Broome was director of events for the Online Lenders Alliance and before that was senior manager of meetings for the USA Rice Federation.

Broome earned a B.A. in psychology from the University of Central Arkansas.