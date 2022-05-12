OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions, a global leader in vehicle wash and payment solutions technology, welcomes Kevin Ahnert as the new Business Unit Manager for Payment Solutions and Controls.

Ahnert started his career in the car wash industry in the late 1990s and was previously the Vice President of Operations at ICS. In 2008, Ahnert transitioned to the food distribution industry, but is excited to return to the vehicle wash industry as part of the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions team.

“I am thrilled to have Kevin Ahnert join our team to lead Payment Solutions and Controls,” said Warren Day, Vice President and General Manager, OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions. “Kevin brings a wealth of leadership experience, as well as vehicle wash industry knowledge to help guide and grow our payment solutions and controls portfolio.”

“I look forward to being a part of the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions team,” said Ahnert. “Vehicle wash technology is growing at an unprecedented pace, and I am excited to be part of an innovative team that delivers cutting-edge technology to improve customers’ wash experiences.”

To learn more about the complete range of OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions systems and equipment, please visit opwvws.com.