Kalibrate, a recognized authority in fuel pricing, location planning, market data and traffic count data announced the acquisition of Trade Area Systems (TAS), a leader in location planning to the retail, shopping center and convenience store markets.

The acquisition of TAS, located in Providence, R.I., builds on Kalibrate’s 2019 acquisition of Canadian business Kent Group Ltd. This is part of the Kalibrate Group’s strategy to add a strong set of planning products to its existing fuel retail offering.

This acquisition is the first under the leadership of Kalibrate CEO Oliver Shaw, and the second in 12 months for Kalibrate. Shaw joined the company in September 2019 from Iris Software as Divisional CEO and Mergers and Acquisitions Director. Both Shaw, and TAS President and co-founder Bill Dakai, are looking forward to the new collaboration.

“Trade Area Systems has deep domain expertise and a strong customer base that substantially enhances our non-fuel led convenience offering,” said Shaw. “We already share a number of high-profile retail clients, and TAS’s site-selection and network planning capabilities significantly strengthen our existing retail planning proposition. As part of this acquisition, we will help the team in Providence develop their product and expand their reach globally. Under Bill’s leadership, TAS has become a dominant entrepreneurial, customer-focused business. I am delighted to welcome Bill and his team to the Kalibrate Group.”

“I am very excited for TAS to be joining the Kalibrate Group,” Dakai said. “Our vision at TAS has always been to provide our clients with innovative products and services in the field of real estate analytics. Working with the team at Kalibrate will help us expedite that vision through further investment in product development, and will help us take our platform to a global market. Additionally, the partnership will significantly enhance our existing analytics and consulting offering. With Kalibrate, our future is extremely bright.”