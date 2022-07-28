Lubrication Specialties Inc. is announced the promotion of Julie Blankenship to LSI Chemical Business Development Manager. LSI Chemical is an innovative manufacturer of high-performance oil and fuel additives for downstream oil, petrol, and diesel fuel production. The position serves as the primary support to international distributors authorized to sell LSI Chemical branded additives and Hot Shot’s Secret products overseas.

In this position, Blankenship will coordinate all LSI Chemical sales and marketing activity for LSI Chemical’s current 12 distributors in 9 countries including Central America and Europe and develop new strategies to grow distribution globally. She will also manage LSI Chemical’s trade show and conference event schedule and coordinate all educational and promotional materials.

Blankenship has over 30 years of experience with non-profits, corporate, trade associations, and public policy. Before the promotion, she served as LSI’s operations manager for the research and development department since December 2020. She has a MA in Public Policy and Management from The Ohio State University, with a focus on strategic budgeting and financial management. Prior positions include Director of Energy Policy & Sustainability and Manager, Clean Energy Development & Sustainability for American Municipal Power (Columbus, Ohio), and Manager of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy Programs for Cinergy Corp in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Brett Tennar, LSI President, says, “Julie is the type of person that no matter what position you give her, she is going to excel. She has a sharp mind, is highly organized and efficient, and knows how to get things done. With her extensive background in the energy sector, we feel very fortunate to have someone with a policy background to lead this department. We look forward to her contribution to branding and promoting LSI Chemical additives to the sizable oil and gas industry.”

For more information about LSI Chemical, visit LSIChemical.com, or call toll-free 800-341-6516. To reach Blankenship directly, email julie@lsichemcial.com.