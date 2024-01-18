D&H United, announced that Johnathan (Jon) Marks has been named the President of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tanknology, the world’s largest provider of environmental compliance testing and inspection services. Marks, an accomplished veteran of the building and construction services industry, will be tasked with managing the overall operation and continue to profitably grow the Tanknology through organic and inorganic initiatives.

Marks comes to Tanknology and the D&H United family of companies from Johnson Controls, most recently as the Global Vice President of Offering and Lifecycle Solutions, where he led enterprise strategy and offering management for the company’s HVAC business. Previously, he spent four years as the Vice President, General Manager while leading one of Johnson Control’s largest field organizations. As the Vice President, General Manager, Marks helped grow and transform the service, maintenance and installation business while leading a go-to-market strategy that improved the company’s profitability and cash position. Before joining Johnson Controls, Marks spent three years in the aerospace industry and 14 years at Honeywell in various leadership roles.

Marks began his career after playing collegiate ice hockey at Lake Forest College, where he graduated with a BA in Business and Communications, in 1999. In 2004, he earned an MBA from Belgium’s Vlerick Management School while playing in the Royal Belgian Professional Ice Hockey Federation.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with our appointment of Jon as President of our growing compliance division,” said Tracy Long, D&H United CEO. “Jon has all the attributes to excel in this role. He is a transformational and visionary leader with a strong history of performance across installation, service and compliance in the industrial space. Throughout his career, he has proven an outstanding ability to enhance capabilities and accelerate revenue growth and margin expansion.”

“His broad management experience makes him uniquely suited to partner with and guide Tanknology’s executive team and 350 talented associates around the nation. We are highly confident that under Jon’s leadership, our compliance business will achieve new levels of success that will make its associates, investors, and stakeholders proud.”

Marks succeeds Allen Porter, who is retiring after leading Tanknology for 25 years.

“Since joining the company in 1998, Allen has been instrumental in building Tanknology into the world’s largest and most respected environmental compliance company. He was key in setting up a solid foundation for Tanknology through his strategic direction and unwavering focus on operational excellence,” said Long. “His leadership has resulted in outstanding operational and financial stability for the company and its many thankful employees. I am so thankful to Allen for his exceptional work, and I look forward to a smooth transition and continued success under Jon’s leadership.”

“It has been an honor to work with the Tanknology team and lead this great company. I am truly proud of everything we have done,” said Porter. “Looking ahead, Jon has a proven record of success across multiple industries and is the ideal leader to continue Tanknology’s long-term success.”