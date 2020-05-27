The JF Petroleum Group, a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners and a leading provider of fueling system solutions in North America, announced the launch of its new website and enhanced E-commerce platform.

The new website represents another step forward in the company’s unification and integration efforts. The new website is designed to strengthen the JF Petroleum brand, provide a better showcase for our products and services and to provide our customers with an enhanced user experience. The updated site provides easier navigation and an improved user experience for both mobile and desktop versions. JF Petroleum Group also added rich, new content and an improved structure to streamline navigation, and additionally enhanced the look and feel of the E-commerce platform and expanded the product offering to meet growing demand. The new company website can be found at www.jfpetrogroup.com.