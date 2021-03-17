The JF Petroleum Group, a MidOcean Partners portfolio company and provider of fueling system solutions in North America, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Elite Petroleum Inc. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, Elite is a turnkey construction services company serving the Palmetto State. Effective April 1, 2021, all current employees of Elite will become JF Petroleum Group Employees. The addition of Elite to the JF Petroleum Group’s Southeast Region strengthens its market leadership position in the petroleum equipment industry and enhances its ability to serve customers’ by adding additional turnkey construction services to its retail and commercial offerings.

Keith Shadrick, CEO of the JF Petroleum Group, stated “Given the growing demand for construction services in our Southeast Region, this acquisition will significantly enhance our ability to provide best in class turnkey solutions to our customers. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Elite and have partnered on numerous projects throughout the years. Elite is recognized in the petroleum equipment industry for its exceptional quality and commitment to customer satisfaction. As one unified team, we will be stronger and will be able to provide even greater value to our customers. We are proud to welcome Gary Jacques and the employees of Elite to the JF Petroleum Group!”

“I am extremely proud of our employees,” said Gary Jacques, the founder of Elite Petroleum Inc. “The JF Petroleum Group is the perfect home for us moving forward given our long-standing and trusting relationship.”