The JF Petroleum Group, a leading provider of fueling system solutions, including equipment distribution, maintenance & repair, installation & construction, and general contracting services across North America, announced today that it has acquired Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services. Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services are premier Midwestern U.S. general contracting, petroleum services and construction companies, headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. The companies also provide maintenance & repair and compliance testing services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Capital for the transaction was provided by JF’s current shareholders.

Keith Shadrick, CEO of The JF Petroleum Group, stated, “Reliable Construction Services and Buckeye Oil Equipment are two of the most respected companies serving the petroleum equipment and convenience store industries in the Midwestern United States. They have a strong reputation for quality, precision, and expertise. The combination of Reliable Construction Services, Buckeye Oil Equipment and JF into one team will provide our Midwestern customers with the capabilities, resources, and technical support they need to successfully operate and grow their businesses.

“Our customers can rest assured that they are partnered with the most sophisticated and technologically advanced solution provider, and we will be ready to support their needs, twenty-four hours per day and seven days per week. We are proud to welcome the employees of Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services to the JF family.”

Ray Eiser and Mike Badgley, the former owners of Buckey Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services, expressed their appreciation for their team’s consistent high-quality performance and reputation for excellence. They also commented that the combination of JF, Buckeye Oil Equipment and Reliable Construction Services will bring tremendous benefits to their customers and will provide new opportunities for growth for their team.

Barrett Gilmer, Chairman of JF, stated, “This acquisition is a further demonstration of our commitment to bring our customers best in class turn-key solutions throughout the entire United States. We will continue to reinvest in our business and strengthen our position in our core markets, while meeting the intensifying demands for our products and services from our customers.”