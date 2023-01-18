Jen Johnson has joined NACS as director of business development, localized business solutions. In this role, she leads business development for the new NACS localized marketing platform THRIVR.

THRIVR unifies digital and convenience retail by providing NACS members with a single place to update and manage key location information that streams to over 100 of top search directories and networks like Google, Facebook, Waze, Apple Maps and Yelp. Powered by SoCi, THRIVR is an exclusive localized market solution that can help NACS members create a streamlined and amplified localized marketing strategy. Since its launch at the NACS Show in October 2022, hundreds of stores have already joined THRIVR.

Prior to joining NACS, Johnson had a 20-plus year career at NCR Corporation, with roles across telecom and technology, hospitality, and global sales and operations. Most recently, she was channel account manager, responsible for growing the convenience and fuels channel.

Johnson earned a B.S. in computer information systems from Indiana University.