Jeff Burrell has joined NACS as vice president of retail engagement.

In this role, Burrell is responsible for the overall strategy and execution for engaging senior leaders in new and existing member companies and their employees. He also leads the NACS Retailer Engagement Team and engages with other NACS teams that drive and support industry engagement.

Burrell has extensive industry experience, senior executive positions at Travel Centers of America, Alimentation Couche-Tard/Circle K and BP. He earned a B.S. from the University of Pittsburgh, an M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix and a Master’s in marketing from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.