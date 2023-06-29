U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the first $50 million round of funding to 59 infrastructure projects as part of its Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP). Vilsack also announced USDA will begin taking applications for a further $450 million in July.

“HBIIP is a great program in support of retailers and biofuels producers, but the real winners are the consumers who will gain access to lower cost, lower emissions fuels,” stated Iowa Renewable Fuels Association executive director Monte Shaw. “We thank USDA for aggressively implementing this crucial program to help retailers install equipment needed to offer consumers higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.”

Ten Iowa stations received funding during this round of HBIIP grants. The stations are located in Van Horne, Carroll, Rockwell City, Baxter, Kalona, Marengo, Chester, Burlington, Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

Grants through the HBIIP cover up to 75 percent or $5 million of total project costs to aid producers in converting to higher-blend fuels. To qualify, ethanol blends must be E15 or higher and biodiesel blends must be greater than B5 (5 percent biodiesel).