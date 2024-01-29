Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig highlighted key legislative priorities for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship during a meeting of the Iowa House Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee, specifically asking for continued support for the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP). In response to this announcement, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw made the following statement: “We applaud Secretary Naig for reinforcing the critical role renewable fuels play in Iowa’s economy. Supporting RFIP grows biofuels production, is crucial in allowing consumers to benefit from fuel choice, and saves them money at the pump.”