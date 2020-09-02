iRely, a provider of enterprise software for agriculture and commodity trading companies and petroleum distributors, announced increased market interest in its SaaS solutions. iRely’s i21 was built for both on-premise and SaaS implementations. The company has seen a significant increase in demand for SaaS implementations with enhancements designed to assist organizations that have transitioned to a full or partial work-from-home model.

As the spread of Covid-19 continues, many businesses have transitioned to remote work to ensure employee and customer safety. At the same time, there are concerns about data access, security, and synchronicity. It is imperative that employees working from home have access to the data and systems they need in real time, and that all employees are working with the same information regardless of location, time zone, or distance from each other.

George Olney, president of iRely, said, “The world has changed dramatically in 2020. As our customers continue to work in dynamic and flexible configurations, we need to ensure our software enables them to work efficiently and profitably. iRely’s i21 delivers the security, stability, and safety our customers need to thrive.”

iRely’s i21 provides the stability and security companies need to support a profitable and efficient work-from-home model, including:

Replicated data for 99.99% uptime using availability zones

Near real-time database backups

Minimal risk of datacenter failures through redundancy and logical isolation of services

Automatic rerouting of software and data if an availability zone goes down

Maximum resilience through regional redundancies

To learn more about iRely’s SaaS offerings for petroleum, agriculture and consumer products, visit iRely.