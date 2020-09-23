iRely, a provider of enterprise software for agriculture and commodity trading companies and petroleum distributors and C-stores, has increased in employment in the U.S. and EMEA to support increased demand in its ERP software and commodity management systems. Despite the global pandemic, iRely customers continue to invest in long-term capital projects and new SaaS deployments.

To date, the company has increased investment in project management and support by more than 30 percent, focusing on hiring the best talent in the industry.

George Olney, president of iRely, said, “iRely has embraced the work-from-home model COVID-19 has accelerated, adding the best resources to serve our customers wherever they are located. As a result, productivity has increased, ensuring our implementations are on time and on budget.”

The first step in iRely’s software implementation process is its Business Process Review (BPR). iRely’s project management team partners with its customers to analyze current business processes and design an ideal implementation plan to ensure success. This unique BPR process confirms proper costing of the project and greatly reduces project risk.

Olney continues, “As the impact of the pandemic continues, businesses are seeking ways to cut costs, improve business processes and reduce risk. iRely’s solutions enable our customers to increase efficiency and decrease costs. Thanks to our extensive BPR process, our implementation teams deliver exactly what our customers need from go-live, a tremendous advantage in an uncertain world.”

To learn more about iRely’s open job opportunities, please visit our LinkedIn page. To learn more about our commodity management and ERP solutions for petroleum, agriculture and consumer products, visit iRely.