iRely, LLC, a premier global partner providing enterprise software for petroleum distributors and C-stores announces the addition of two new Sales leaders.

Ed Kane – Director of Sales, East and Keith Haag – Director of Sales, West both joined iRely in February 2020 to help set the company’s overall sales strategy, identify new target customers and to communicate the value that iRely software and the company’s unique suite of services bring to petroleum marketer and C-Store organizations.

With its fully featured, web-based ERP solution that focuses on both front and back office operations, along with an experienced support team that partners with customers from pre-sales through implementation, iRely is well-positioned to help bring customers the solutions they need to grow their business. Ed handles accounts East of the Mississippi River and Keith to the West.

Ed is an accomplished sales executive, who has held several “C” suite and senior management positions in Fortune 500 and startup companies in the U.S. and abroad.

Keith is an experienced software sales professional who enjoys partnering with customers to help build solutions that will make a real difference in their business.

“The leadership and experience that both Ed and Keith bring to iRely demonstrates our commitment to the Petroleum and C-Store industries and lets our current and future customers know that we’ve got a software solution and a world-class support team that will exceed their expectations,” stated George Olney, President of iRely. “Adding Ed and Keith enables more customers to learn about our modern, multi-line solution that will help drive profitable growth.”

To learn more about iRely’s petroleum solutions, click HERE.