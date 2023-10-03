Invenco by GVR, a worldwide retail and payment technology leader, announced the launch of the FlexPay 6 line of Outdoor Payment Terminals (OPTs) for fuel dispensers which include the first Invenco by GVR payment terminals available factory-installed in Gilbarco-Veeder Root Encore 700S dispensers. The FlexPay 6 offering will be the latest addition to Invenco by GVR’s powerful portfolio of payment & convenience retail management solutions.

“We are excited about the FlexPay 6 line of OPTs as they underscore both Invenco by GVR’s and Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s commitment to delivering top-tier products that elevate consumers’ experience and drive retailers’ success” said Dave Coombe, President, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “This first of its kind offering of a payment terminal available factory-installed into dispensers, combined with these being the only terminals that are PCI 6 certified, provides our customers a truly connected solution.”

The FlexPay 6 payment terminals from Invenco by GVR are built to be ready for the future, to maximize consumer engagement, and to lower total cost of ownership. FlexPay 6 payment terminals are available in Encore 700S dispensers, as well as retrofit kits for Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Wayne and Tolkeim dispensers.

FlexPay 6 features two distinct product lines: the All-in-One and the Modular payment terminals. All FlexPay 6 outdoor payment terminals are or will be PCI 6 compliant, the latest EMV contactless standard (at least 3.0), and have native cloud connectivity, 2-D bar code readers and contactless as standard features.

The FlexPay 6 product line includes:

FlexPay 6 M1-15: A modular terminal designed to maximize consumer engagement with a large, full touch experience, dedicated PIN pad, hybrid card reader, and optional 80mm thermal printer.

FlexPay 6 A2-09: An all-in-one terminal designed with the latest technology for dependable performance and customer engagement with an integrated printer, capacitive PIN pad, and a split card reader.

FlexPay 6 A1-05: An all-in-one terminal that offers a fully customizable user experience with dynamic multi-media, integrated printer, dedicated PIN pad and a secure manual hybrid card reader.

For more information about FlexPay 6, visit invenco.com or follow Invenco by GVR on LinkedIn. Be sure to visit the Invenco by GVR team at the NACS Show in Atlanta, booth B4031, to see FlexPay 6 and the rest of the Invenco by GVR product lineup.