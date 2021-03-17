Innovative Fuel Systems Ltd. (“IFS”), an Edmonton-based, privately-owned cleantech company that provides innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and generate fuel savings for heavy-duty trucks, is pleased to announce the commencement for their technology rollout with Westcan Bulk Transport Ltd. (“Westcan”).

IFS’ patent pending Multi Fuel Technology Platform (“MFTP™”), which allows diesel burning heavy-duty engines to utilize a substantive amount of cheaper, cleaner burning natural gas, will be implemented on some of Westcan’s Edmonton-based and intraprovincial routes. Previous testing on a Westcan route has shown positive results, and Westcan hopes IFS’ MFTP™ helps reduce their heavy-duty transport carbon footprint.

“As a part of their effort to reduce GHG emissions within their heavy-duty fleet, we’re delighted that Westcan has commenced the rollout of our technology” said Leland Oberst, President and Chief Executive Officer of IFS. “Working with Westcan will help us showcase our technology’s ability to reduce GHG emissions in the Class 8 heavy-duty trucking industry, while also allowing the industry to impactfully cut fuel costs.”

“Westcan is committed to reducing GHG emissions and will continue to play a leadership role in reducing both GHG emissions and fuel costs in order to make our operations efficient and sustainable,” says Mike Royer, Vice President, Fleet Services, Westcan. “Utilizing IFS’ technology gives us the potential to impactfully reduce GHG emissions and fuel costs from Class 8 heavy-duty trucks, including trucks with payload in excess of 80,000lbs.”