InCharge Energy, the fleet electrification services leader, announced the launch of its latest turnkey solution, InCharge as a Service. This EV charging subscription offering provides commercial fleets the infrastructure they need pegged to an uptime standard and paid for on a monthly or variable basis, without the stress of directly owning and operating the infrastructure themselves.

“Our first fleet partners are already appreciating focusing on what they do best – operating their fleets – because we are focused on operating their chargers,” said Terry O’Day, COO of InCharge Energy. “InCharge as a Service is a great solution to some of the challenges with fleet electrification, like hefty upfront investments, future-proofing those investments and balancing these costs between capital expenditures or operating expenditures. Perhaps most importantly, it allows companies to consider charging costs as fully variable so that they can understand the cost and timeline to scale up their electrification plans.”

InCharge as a Service is a perfect option for fleets wanting a flexible EV charging solution that will scale as they add more EVs to their ranks. InCharge Energy bundles all the costs of an EV charging infrastructure into a monthly fee that varies based on utilization, making it much simpler for fleets to forecast and shifting the cost from a capital expenditure (CapEx) to an operating expenditure (OpEx). InCharge Energy’s rideshare partners are especially fond of this option, as it allows them to focus on scaling their business model, and as trucks come to market for logistics companies, food distribution fleets, and others, they are finding this solution allows their teams to achieve faster scale.