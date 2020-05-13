FMCSA announced on May 13 that the current Hours of Service waiver for emergency relief driver has been extended to June 14, 2020. Emergency relief is considered to include fuel delivers. As the announcement notes: Because the Presidentially declared COVID-19 national emergency remains in place, FMCSA is extending the Emergency Declaration No. 2020-002 and associated regulatory relief in accordance with 49 CFR § 390.25. This extension of Emergency Declaration addresses national emergency conditions that create a need for immediate transportation of essential supplies, equipment and persons, and provides necessary relief from the FMCSRs for motor carriers and drivers engaged in the transport of essential supplies, equipment and persons.

Specific essential supplies include:

Medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19; Supplies and equipment necessary for community safety, sanitation, and prevention of community transmission of COVID-19 such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, soap and disinfectants; Food, paper products and other groceries for emergency restocking of distribution centers or stores; Immediate precursor raw materials — such as paper, plastic or alcohol — that are required and to be used for the manufacture of items in categories (1), (2) or (3); Fuel; Liquefied gases to be used in refrigeration or cooling systems; Equipment, supplies and persons necessary to establish and manage temporary housing, quarantine, and isolation facilities related to COVID-19; Persons designated by Federal, State or local authorities for medical, isolation, or quarantine purposes; and persons necessary to provide other medical or emergency services, the supply of which may be affected by the COVID-19 response.

The full details can be found in the announcement, HERE.