Hot Shot’s Secret, the fastest growing performance lubricant brand in the USA and one of the nation’s leading diesel additive brands, announces Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) is now being sold at select Travel Centers of America (TA) and Petro travel center stores. Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center in the U.S. and includes both TA and Petro truck stop brands.

Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) fuel additive infused with LX4 Lubricity Extreme is a concentrated six-in-one diesel treatment with a powerful cetane improver that helps improve power and fuel economy. It also improves the lubricity of ULSD fuel to reduce wear, keeps the fuel system clean via special detergents and is approved for all diesel vehicles and non-road engines. EDT cleans fuel injectors, prevents rust and corrosion, disperses moisture, stabilizes fuel, increases lubricity and boosts cetane up to seven points; adding much needed fuel mileage with every dose.

Lubrication Specialties Inc., manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret, manufactures over 50 high performance fuel additives, specialty oils and fluids including Stiction Eliminator, Diesel Extreme and EDT.

Lubrication Specialties Inc. Marketing Manager, Eric Trimble, says, “We’re excited to introduce this product to TA and Petro stations to not only help truckers and diesel owners keep their maintenance costs down but to also combat quickly rising fuel prices. With the increase in fuel economy and added protection, EDT more than pays for itself.”

