Hot Shot’s Secret announces a $6,000 donation to Battle Scarred Motorsports (BSM) and a new online contest open to veterans and first responders. Battle Scarred Motorsports, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, provides veterans and first responders a once-in-a-lifetime motorsports experience either racing on a track or working in the pits.

A long supporter of veteran causes and motorsports, Hot Shot’s Secret is proud to announce a $6,000 scholarship to ensure that up to six people will have a personally transformative motorsports experience with $5,000 given directly to Battle Scarred Motorsport to assist in funding five racers in 2022. The remaining $1,000 scholarship will co-fund an online contest with BSM to reward one worthy hero, i.e., a veteran from any of the branches of service or first responder the opportunity to race at the NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale, LA near New Orleans in The Big Easy Enduro at NOLA. This is an 8 plus 7-hour Champ Car Endurance Series race that will be held the weekend of November 18-20.

The winner of the Hot Shot’s Secret online contest will be given a fully paid trip that includes transportation, lodging, and meals in addition to a fully paid scholarship to race. To nominate a veteran or first responder to win this exciting race experience, simply provide information about why the nominee would appreciate this experience and upload a photo or video on this simple form found at hotshotsecret/battle-scarred-motorsports-giveaway. Entries will close on Monday, October 10 and a winner of this contest will be announced on Thursday, October 13. All entries must be available to accept this prize and be willing to race on the designated weekend so consent must be granted on the form to be considered.

Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot’s Secret Director of Branding & Promotions, says, “The transition from active duty to civilian life is difficult, but even more so for disabled veterans. Veterans are twice as likely to commit suicide than civilians. This is why we have long been a supporter of Battle Scarred Motorsports and other veteran causes so that we can help them re-acclimate to civilian life and regain a sense of purpose. Racing provides “adrenaline therapy” and a sense of camaraderie that is transformative.”

BSM Founder and CEO Brian Czech, says, “Our mission is to support veterans and first responders with a renewed sense of purpose and zest for life. The transformations we have witnessed by people who have participated have been incredible and they could not happen without the support we have received from Hot Shot’s Secret and our many other supporters. These funds will go far in rebuilding lives and giving more opportunity for our heroes to participate.”

BSM reports that to date, 419 veterans and first responders have raced in 59 events across the USA. Additionally, 396 participants have assisted as crew or support. For more information about Battle, Scarred Motorsports goes to: www.battlescarred.org or watch this video and connect with BSM on Facebook.

To learn more about Hot Shot’s Secret high-performance additives, racing oils, and fluids, go to www.hotshotsecret.com. To speak directly with a Hot Shot’s Secret highly qualified technician, call toll-free 800-341-6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company and product news including promotions, on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.