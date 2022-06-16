Holiday Oil Company, a convenience store retailer with 67 locations in Utah, has selected Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Passport® Express Lane™ self-checkout system to ease labor challenges and create a fast, frictionless shopping experience.

The brand will outfit its entire network with Express Lane kiosks to allow employees to focus on more complex tasks and serve the growing segment of self-service customers who desire a faster, cashier-less checkout process.

“Self-checkout solves challenges on both sides of the front counter,” said Jay Cahoon, director of fuel systems. “For employees, it helps balance out staffing shortages and maintain store standards. For customers, it provides the checkout options they’ve come to expect from other retail environments. Holiday Oil is committed to providing a speedy, positive customer experience and Express Lane helps us maintain that standard.”

Express Lane is designed specifically for c-stores, capable of handling the unique retail scenarios of the convenience store industry including the sale of age-restricted items and fuel. This allows customers to scan items, order food, and even pump gas all in one simple transaction.

“Holiday Oil selected Express Lane for its superior guest experience, its seamless reconciliation and unmatched ROI,” said Monica Arroyave, marketing senior director, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “Labor shortages are a persistent problem for most c-store retailers. Self-checkout is a cost-effective solution that also pays dividends to the rest of the c-store operation. We are proud and excited to help Holiday Oil elevate its customer experience.”

Express Lane offers a wide range of payment options including contactless, cards, and cash to ensure every customer can be served quickly and conveniently. With a variety of scanner options as well, Express Lane has a flexible footprint allowing retailers to easily fit new self-checkout areas into existing stores.

Learn more about Passport Express Lane here. Contact your local Gilbarco Veeder-Root distributor to get started today.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

About Holiday Oil Co.

Holiday Oil Co. operates 67 store locations in Utah. Holiday Oil’s headquarters are located in West Valley, UT. Its stores have provided quick and convenient service since 1964.