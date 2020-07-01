Hiltz Propane Systems, Inc. (Marietta, Penn.) has announced the planned acquisition of Chesmont Engineering Company, Inc. (Exton, Penn.) to offer a unified engineering and turnkey solution to the propane and energy industry. In addition to their specialized expertise in propane systems, Chesmont founded in 1973, brings engineering experience in the natural gas and industrial heat process industries. Hiltz Propane Systems will acquire Chesmont Engineering assets, employees and customer contracts and the merged business will operate as part of the Hiltz Companies beginning July 1, 2020.

Matthew Hiltz, president and owner of Hiltz Propane Systems, commented, “We are pleased Chesmont has chosen to join our team after 47 years of dedicated service to their customers. This provides a major growth opportunity for both of our businesses through an extended service offering to our customers.” Chris Mohler, CEO of Chesmont Engineering, commented, “Chesmont offers an exciting opportunity for Hiltz to strengthen and expand its service offering in delivering turnkey solutions in the energy and process heating industries.”

Hiltz Propane Systems, founded in 2011, is family-owned and operated. Specializing in bulk propane system design and turnkey installation services they have evolved to meet the unique service and engineering demands of their customers. Hiltz continues to bring extensive experience to the table in the areas of LPG system design, engineering, plant construction, maintenance and transportation services.

More information about the turnkey energy solutions can be found at the company website: https://hiltzpropanesystems.com.