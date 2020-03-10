Casey’s General Stores, the fourth largest convenience store retailer, recently launched its Cash for Classrooms program, as part of Casey’s Rewards. This initiative focuses on giving back to local schools in the communities where Casey’s operates. As part of Casey’s Rewards launch, guests had the opportunity to select the school of their choice for a chance to receive a Cash for Classrooms donation.

“Schools play an important role in building stronger communities, and supporting children and families. At Casey’s, we are so excited to give back to these schools, and we appreciate our guests getting involved and selecting their school in Casey’s Rewards,” said Chris Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Casey’s General Stores. “And, this is only the beginning because every day Casey’s Rewards members can choose to donate the points they’ve earned to a school of their choice.”

The following schools received $2,500 to $5,000 to spend however they deem most valuable, whether it’s restocking school supplies, paying off school lunch debt, or revamping facilities for their students.

Bradley Elementary School, Drumright, OK

Cole Camp R-1 School, Cole Camp, MO

Dawson Springs Elementary School, Dawson Springs, KY

Deer Creek-Mackinaw Primary JHS, Mackinaw, IL

Grace Christian School, Watervliet, MI

Hamilton High School, Sussex, WI

Hillsboro Elementary School, Hillsboro, ND

Horizon Elementary School, Johnston, IA

Kingsland Elementary School, Spring Valley, MN

Lawrence Elementary School, Canton, SD

McKenzie Elementary School, McKenzie, TN

North Putnam High School, Roachdale, IN

Oil Hill Elementary School, El Dorado, KS

West Magnet Elementary School, Batesville, AR

Wilber-Clatonia Elementary School, Wilber, NE

Wright Brothers Elementary School, Huber Heights, OH

For more information on the school donations, check out Casey’s blog post.