The Mobility House and Heliox announced that Heliox will integrate its latest smart chargers with The Mobility House’s Charging and Energy management solution ChargePilot, which intelligently optimizes charging schedules at the lowest utility electricity rate, to offer a coordinated charge management solution for large scale e-bus installations.

Using The Mobility House’s charging management solution, fleets powered by Heliox rapid chargers can lower charging energy costs by intelligently distributing available grid power and preventing expensive load peaks. The integration also provides a holistic view of all charging operations. Most recently, the combined solution is being leveraged for the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot in Maryland, a first-of-its-kind electrification project with more than 44 electric transit buses.

“Heliox is focused on supporting our transit and fleet customers from implementing their first chargers to installing and maintaining charging infrastructure as their e-fleet grows,” said David Aspinwall, President, Heliox North America. “The integration with The Mobility House will expand Heliox’s charge management options and can help customers lower both energy costs and the total cost of ownership of their fleets.”

Heliox is the global market leader in fast charging systems within public transport, e-trucks, marine, mining and port equipment. The company produces a range of chargers from 25kW mobile units up to 450kW en-route charging in the U.S. for the local market. All U.S. made products are UL certified and comply with the Buy America Act.

Designed to be hardware-agnostic and interface with a myriad of charging providers, The Mobility House’s ChargePilot successfully manages hundreds of global projects, including one of the largest U.S. electric fleets as well as the entire Austrian Postal Service fleet. Through ChargePilot, The Mobility House also supports vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration to reduce strain of electric vehicle charging on the electricity grid and enable grid stabilizing services, a solution already deployed in Europe and Southeast Asia.

“Creating a cleaner, emissions-free climate is a global initiative. Through Heliox and The Mobility House’s combined expertise, and commitment to technological innovations, we are on a path to reshaping the transportation industry not only in Europe but across the U.S.,” said The Mobility House U.S. Managing Director Gregor Hintler.

The Mobility House and Heliox powerful smart charging technology has also been successfully deployed to Europe’s largest electric fleet of over 100 buses at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Avinor Airport in Oslo and for public transit operator Rhein-Neckar-Verkehr GmbH.