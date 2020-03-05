Growth Energy thanked Representative Dave Loebsack (D-Iowa) for pressing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Wheeler on efforts to restore integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Wheeler testified today about his agency’s 2020 priorities before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, where he assured rural champions that, “President Trump is fully committed to the RFS program.”

“We’re grateful to rural champions like Representative Dave Loebsack, who continue to press the EPA to enforce the RFS as promised by the president and required by law,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “We urge regulators to deliver certainty and stability for America’s farmers and biofuel producers by upholding the nation’s targets for low-carbon biofuels. That means quickly addressing the 23 exemption requests under review for 2019 and offering true transparency in accounting for each and every gallon. As recognized in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new innovation agenda, low-carbon biofuels are not only vital to the rural economy, they are a critical tool in our fight against climate change.”