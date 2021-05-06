Growth Energy welcomed news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) filed a motion in the D.C. Circuit to vacate three last-minute SREs issued on January 19, 2021 and to remand to EPA for further consideration:

“EPA is addressing the previous administration’s mishandling of the SRE program, including the midnight-hour grants of three SREs to Sinclair. We are hopeful that EPA will continue to rein in the SRE program to achieve its limited purpose and ensure that the RFS advances the biofuels industry today and in the years to come,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor.